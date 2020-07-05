Companies / Telecoms & Technology TeleMasters hot on the acquisition trail The group, which specialises in custom telecoms solutions for businesses, is on the lookout for opportunities BL PREMIUM

Listed technology firm TeleMasters is looking to acquire businesses in an effort to beef up its technology holdings, having recently acquired two companies for a combined R16.5m.

The group operates in the telecoms sector and specialises in custom telecoms solutions for businesses. The primary segments it serves are voice service providers, cloud PBX service providers and internet service providers.