Privacy law is likely to be an extra cost for businesses
Legal experts warn that compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act will be complex and time consuming
05 July 2020 - 20:42
Companies around SA may see their costs rising in an effort to comply with the long-awaited Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act, which came into effect on Wednesday.
The new law, which was promulgated in 2013, seeks to address and ensure greater security of data and privacy in an digitalised world. The act aims to regulate the processing and use of personal information by private and public institutions, which will need consent from consumers before using any of their data.
