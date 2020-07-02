Yep! Telkom is taking the Yellow Pages into new territory
Fixed-line operator strikes out to create a new revenue stream with an online marketplace
02 July 2020 - 19:15
Telkom will rebrand and repurpose the almost 70-year-old Yellow Pages into an online marketplace as part of an effort to capitalise on the growth of e-commerce and grow new revenue streams.
As mobile operators in Africa increase their investments in fintech services, mainly focusing on mobile payments, the fixed-line operator has decided to go in a different direction as a way to earn new revenue streams to offset the continued decline in Telkom’s legacy copper line business.
