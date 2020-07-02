Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Accenture cuts up to 900 jobs as demand for its advisory work slumps

02 July 2020 - 18:35 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON

London — Consulting firm Accenture is cutting up to 900 jobs, or 8% of its UK workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a sharp slump in demand for its advisory work.

Between 700 and 900 jobs will be affected by the planned cuts, an Accenture spokesperson said on Thursday in an e-mail. The company has notified staff and plans “collective consultation” for a programme of redundancy.

Accenture already had “an overcapacity of people relative to demand” when the economic crisis hit in March, The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing an internal memo to staff.

The memo said the crisis slowed employee attrition, put additional strain on the business and also revealed structural costs that Accenture needs to address, according to  The Guardian.

Companies across the UK are laying off staff in the face of slumping revenue. Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said this week that the outlook for jobs is the biggest risk to the UK economy, particularly as employee furlough programmes end in August.

Reuters reported last week that the consulting firm reported revenue was down nearly 1% to $10.99bn, edging past average analysts' estimate of $10.87bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.23bn, or $1.90 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $1.25bn, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier.

Bloomberg, Reuters

Bank of England economist sees ‘V-shaped’ recovery except for jobs

Andy Haldane warns the most prominent downside risk is the labour market
World
2 days ago

This is Boris Johnson’s vision for rescuing the UK economy

Johnson announced the acceleration of investment in roads, schools and hospitals with a major overhaul of planning rules to speed up projects
World
2 days ago

Pandemic exposes risks of ageing UK workforce

From producers of medical packing components to truck drivers and agriculture, Covid-19 has made addressing issue more urgent
World
3 days ago

UK’s Royal Mail cuts 2,000 jobs as letters business fades

Covid-19 sparked a jump in demand for parcel delivery, but ramping up its poor parcels infrastructure saw costs rocket
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Andrew Lapping to leave Allan Gray after two ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Steinhoff shares sink as legal claims top R170bn
Companies / Financial Services
3.
There’s never been a better time to invest in ...
Companies / Property
4.
Long4Life faces first half-year loss since listing
Companies
5.
Pepkor welcomes Mr Tekkie ruling, but Tekkie Town ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

UK to lift travel quarantine for 75 countries, says report

World / Europe

UK economy shrinks by most in 40 years

World / Europe

Boris Johnson’s government out of touch with reality

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.