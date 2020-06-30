Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN’s 5G network now a reality in SA The company is set to spend about R2bn in upgrading to the new technology, which has speeds 10 times faster than 4G BL PREMIUM

MTN, SA’s second-largest mobile network by subscribers, may allocate nearly R2bn of its capital expenditure on upgrading its network to 5G locally.

On Tuesday, the company officially launched its 5G service for customers in SA, using recently allocated spectrum.