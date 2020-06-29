Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus readies R120bn to navigate Covid-19 world The company wants to scale up investments in classifieds, payments and online food delivery BL PREMIUM

Prosus, the global internet arm of SA’s biggest company by value, has lined up $7bn (R121bn) to ride out the Covid-19 storm and to step up investments in its e-commerce ventures, months after it failed to seal a deal to buy a European food delivery business.

Under CEO Bob van Dijk, Prosus is a rare bright spot in corporate SA’s frantic scramble for cash to navigate the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has made online payments, food delivery and online classifieds the cornerstone of its growth strategy.