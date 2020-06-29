Prosus readies R120bn to navigate Covid-19 world
The company wants to scale up investments in classifieds, payments and online food delivery
29 June 2020 - 19:19
Prosus, the global internet arm of SA’s biggest company by value, has lined up $7bn (R121bn) to ride out the Covid-19 storm and to step up investments in its e-commerce ventures, months after it failed to seal a deal to buy a European food delivery business.
Under CEO Bob van Dijk, Prosus is a rare bright spot in corporate SA’s frantic scramble for cash to navigate the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has made online payments, food delivery and online classifieds the cornerstone of its growth strategy.
