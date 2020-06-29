Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus has R120bn war chest to keep on growing Naspers arm has strong balance sheet BL PREMIUM

Prosus, Naspers’s global internet arm, has lined up $7bn (R121bn) to ride out the Covid-19 storm and to step up investments in its e-commerce ventures, months after it failed to buy a European food delivery business.

Under CEO Bob van Dijk, Prosus — a rare bright spot in corporate SA’s frantic scramble for cash to navigate the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic — has made online payments, food delivery and online classifieds the cornerstone of its growth strategy.