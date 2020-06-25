Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google to pay some publishers for ‘high-quality content’

This follows growing calls for internet technology titans, notably Google, to pay for content

25 June 2020 - 16:43 Agency Staff
In this file photo taken on January 22, 2019 a technician passes by a logo of US internet search giant Google during the opening day of a new Berlin office of Google in Berlin. Picture: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP
San Francisco, US — Google will pay partnered media publishers in three countries and offer some users free access to paywalled news sites, the tech giant said on Thursday.

The announcement comes after legal battles in France and Australia over Google’s refusal to pay news organisations for content.

In a blog post, the firm said it would launch “a licensing programme to pay publishers for high-quality content for a new news experience” due to be launched later in 2020.

Brad Bender, Google’s vice-president of product management, said they had been in discussions with partnered publishers — including the Spiegel Group in Germany and Brazil’s Diarios Associados — for several months, “with more to come”.

“Google will also offer to pay for free access for users to read paywalled articles on a publisher’s site,” the statement said, without offering any further details.

Australian publishers Schwartz Media, The Conversation and Solstice Media are also among the partners, according to public broadcaster ABC.

Bender said the programme would help publishers “monetise their content through an enhanced storytelling experience”.

He added it would build on the 2018 Google News Initiative, a $300m project that aimed to tackle disinformation online and help news sites grow financially.

It comes after growing calls for internet tech titans, notably Google, to pay for content.

A number of European and global publications have called on the EU to adopt laws requiring internet companies to pay for the material they produce.

In April, France's competition regulator said the firm must start paying media groups for displaying their content, ordering it to begin negotiations after refusing for months to comply with Europe's new digital copyright law.

And earlier in June, Google rejected demands from Australian news publishers that it pay hundreds of millions of dollars per year in compensation to local news media under a government-imposed revenue sharing deal.

AFP

