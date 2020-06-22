NEWS ANALYSIS: MultiChoice on the road to a one-stop video-on-demand service
Pay-TV provider to add content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
22 June 2020 - 05:03
Africa’s largest pay-TV provider, MultiChoice, plans to aggregate dramas and movies from different providers on its online streaming platform in a bid to become a one-stop shop for subscription content. The company is replicating its traditional satellite subscription TV model on the internet.
The strength of DStv has been its ability to bring content from a number of sources in SA, Africa and around the world to one platform. In recent years DStv’s traditional business has seen competition from internet based video companies resulting in a loss in some premium subscribers.
