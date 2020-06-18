Reunert cuts dividend due to Covid-19

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Electronics group Reunert has opted to proceed with an interim dividend payment, albeit at a reduced level due to uncertainty posed by Covid-19.

The group, which is more than 130 years old and has electrical engineering, ICT and applied electronics interests, has opted for a 65c dividend for its half-year to end-March, having paid 130c previously.

The group swung into a loss of R327m for the period, from profit of R377m previously, amid writedowns, including those arising from the predicted impact of the coroanvirus pandemic and highly uncertain future economic conditions.

The group cited its free cash flow-generating capacity as a reason it could pay a dividend, but said it has paid this at a reduced level.

“The full impact of Covid-19 on the SA economy and our key international export geographies remains uncertain, but Reunert recognises that long term socio-economic shifts to economies are likely,” the group said.

Reunert’s share price was down 2.76% to R36.98 in afternoon trade on Thursday, giving the group a market capitalisation of R6.8bn. The group’s share price has fallen 49.06% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

