Earnings fall at African Media Entertainment

Radio broadcasting group African Media Entertainment (AME) has reported a fall in earnings of at least a third for the year to end-March 2020.

The operator of Moneyweb and Algoa FM said revenue for the year was marginally down at R262.7m compared to R263.5m previously.

That seems to have been the only relatively flat result as the group’s operating profit fell 34% to R46.4m, while earnings per share were down 54% to 130.4c.

“Low business confidence and challenging trading conditions placed further strain on our resources,” said the group.

Headline earnings declined by 31% from R43.5m to R30m, as headline earnings per share decreased by 30.5% from 544.1c to 378.3c. The company, worth R137.86m on the JSE, said this is due to the 2019 results containing “a material and non-recurring gain as a result of the reversal of many years of industry-specific levies of the radio stations”.

Operationally, Classic FM was placed under voluntary business rescue in September 2019, said the group, citing market conditions that prevented the niche radio station from attracting revenue at levels required to make it sustainable. This resulted in a loss from discontinued operations of R20.4m.