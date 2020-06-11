AEEI warns of profit drop and accounting errors

African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), the parent company of Ayo Technology, said on Thursday that it has identified accounting errors in the subsidiary’s prior financial results.

AEEI said the errors were in its interim results to end February 2018, as well as the same period in 2019, saying in a trading update that it will go into detail when it releases results on June 15.

Headline earnings per share for the six months to end-February 2020 are expected to be between 20% and 40% lower for AEEI than the prior comparative period, which has been restated.

In morning trade on Thursday, AEEI’s share price was unchanged at 79c, having fallen 60.5% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za