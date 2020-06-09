EOH shares soar on debt-reduction news

Shares in technology group EOH, which has been struggling under a mountain of debt for years, soared more than 50% on Tuesday to its highest levels since February after the company said it has paid a third of its debts more than two months ahead of schedule.

The share price, which once fetched as much as R178 at its peak in August 2015, surged 45.45% to close at R4.80 a share, the highest since February 17.

Irnest Kaplan, MD of Kaplan Equity Analysts, said EOH’s update to shareholders on Tuesday “was positive”, adding that “it seems the company is managing through this difficult time ... it is positive to hear the cash balance holding up and that the debt is being paid down”.

The group said it has paid R540m of the R1.6bn it has agreed to repay by the end of February 2021, which is in excess of the R500m target, and ahead of a target date of the end of August.

Its share price has fallen almost 90% over the past two years. The group has been battling with corporate governance issues, with an ENSafrica probe in 2019 of technology contracts with the state revealing a number of irregularities and suspicious transactions.

Peter Takaendesa, a portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers, said a key point with EOH is that “the shares have been priced for problems with meeting their debt-reduction targets agreed with lenders”. He said the company managing to exceed the August target “has given the market some comfort”.

However, even with the euphoria on Tuesday, analysts warned that EOH still has a way to go before it is in the clear.

“The company still needs another R1bn to reduce debt by February 2021,” said Takaendesa, with Kaplan cautioning that, “It still has a lot of challenges ahead, so let’s see how the results to July look.”

The group, now worth R865m, had debt of R2.99bn for the six months to end-January. As part of the debt-reduction effort the company has been selling off non-core assets. EOH has also said it will pay its subsidiary EOH Mthombo’s R2.9bn debt.

EOH Mthombo, which is set to be shut down after an investigation that found it at the centre of a corruption scandal, is a technology provider for telecoms, manufacturing, mining and retail customers in SA and the UK, accounting for about a fifth of the group’s revenue in recent years.

EOH said it should benefit from falling interest rates, which will help with interest payments, while it has managed to beat its debt-reduction target due to an improved financial performance in its first quarter to end-April.

It has recently completed the sale of its remaining 30% stake in Construction Computer Software, for about R143m.

In April, the group’s finance director Megan Pydigadu told Business Day that EOH has too much legacy debt.

Her goal is to have the group’s debt at between R500m and R1bn in the next three years. Ultimately, “EOH should have no long-term debt” on its books, she said at the time, adding that the services business model that management is trying to put in place would see EOH only having credit facilities to finance working capital needs.

With Karl Gernetzky

gavazam@businessslive.co.za