Xero in drive to promote its accounting software in SA New Zealand company with 2.285-million subscribers globally strikes a partnership deal with the University of Johannesburg

New Zealand-based technology company Xero is taking a bet on university students to grow its accounting software user base and revenues in future through a new partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

The Australian Stock Exchange-listed group provides a cloud-based accounting software service for small businesses and their advisers around the world. By March it had 2.285-million subscribers globally.