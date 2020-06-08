Stakes raised in MTN’s US antiterrorism case
More families join complaint alleging aid for Taliban
08 June 2020 - 00:04
The stakes have been dramatically raised in the lawsuit alleging that SA’s telecommunications giant MTN and other respondents contravened the US Antiterrorism Act by paying "protection money" to the Taliban in Afghanistan.
It is the second such allegation against the multinational.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now