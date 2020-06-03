Bolt to fit more cars with virus protection screens
The ride-hailing firm also aims to extend its online food delivery service to Joburg
03 June 2020 - 20:02
Ride-hailing company Bolt aims to use some its new investment to equip more of its vehicles with physical protection barriers to reduce the spread of coronavirus and to grow new segments such as online food delivery, said Gareth Taylor, Bolt SA country manager.
The company previously known as Taxify received a €100m (almost R2bn) investment from global investment manager Naya Capital Management in May.
