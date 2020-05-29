Huge Group reports modest rise in earnings

Technology company Huge Group reported an 11% rise operating profit on Friday of R135m for the year ended February 2020.

As revenue increased by 14% to R492m from R433m, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased by 20% from R149m to R178m.

Basic earnings per share increased by 1% from 56.84c per share to 57.58c for the period. Headline earnings per share increased 2% from 55.81c per share in the previous year to 57.03c.

Because of the uncertainty around Covid-19, the group said it has decided not to declare a dividend for the period, as a way to preserve cash.

While Huge’s telecom unit saw a 19% increase in revenue, the fintech unit’s revenue only gained 5%, the company said, noting that a large part of its telecom revenue increases came through business combinations, which came with “some short-term costs of having to absorb a proportionately higher base of overheads”, meaning increased costs.

As a result, operating expenses increased by 25%.

Huge’s net debt stood at R133m by the year to end-February, while having access to R20m in credit facilities. The company had $40.1m in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, up from R23.9m in the prior year.

James Herbst, Huge’s CEO, told investors in a note that “in the past 12 months, the economy has faltered and suitable opportunities for growth have become more challenging”.

