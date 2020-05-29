Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huge Group reports modest rise in earnings

Due to the uncertainty around Covid-19, the group has decided not to declare a dividend as a way to preserve cash

29 May 2020 - 18:51 Mudiwa Gavaza
James Herbst. Picture: HUGE GROUP
James Herbst. Picture: HUGE GROUP

Technology company Huge Group reported an 11% rise operating profit on Friday of R135m for the year ended February 2020.

As revenue increased by 14% to R492m from R433m, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased by 20% from R149m to R178m.

Basic earnings per share increased by 1% from 56.84c per share to 57.58c for the period. Headline earnings per share increased 2% from 55.81c per share in the previous year to 57.03c.

Because of the uncertainty around Covid-19, the group said it has decided not to declare a dividend for the period, as a way to preserve cash.

While Huge’s telecom unit saw a 19% increase in revenue, the fintech unit’s revenue only gained 5%, the company said, noting that a large part of its telecom revenue increases came through business combinations, which came with “some short-term costs of having to absorb a proportionately higher base of overheads”, meaning increased costs.

As a result, operating expenses increased by 25%.

Huge’s net debt stood at R133m by the year to end-February, while having access to R20m in credit facilities. The company had $40.1m in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, up from R23.9m in the prior year.

James Herbst, Huge’s CEO, told investors in a note that “in the past 12 months, the economy has faltered and suitable opportunities for growth have become more challenging”.  

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Huge Group closes in on empowerment deal

The group is seeking to bolster it empowerment credentials as part of its growth strategy
Companies
6 months ago

eMedia expects stiff declines in advertising revenue

The company says the impact of a R2bn impairment has been forecast by the loss of advertising in some key industries
Companies
4 hours ago

TeleMasters shares fall despite bet on a new business model

The company is moving away from the traditional variable billing service to subscription-based services
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Reinet says Covid-19 has wiped off R21bn in net ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PSG looks to post-Covid opportunities as it ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PSG at two-month high after announcing Capitec ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Total’s Mozambique gas project secures $15bn
Companies / Energy
5.
Nampak writes down businesses by R3bn amid oil ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

MTN share is undervalued, says CFO

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom makes R15m pledge in fight against Covid-19

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodafone to remove Huawei from ‘core’ 5G network in Europe

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.