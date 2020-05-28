Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MiX Telematics reports profit fall

The group reported that subscribers grew 9.1% in its year to end-March, but it faced a hefty tax charge on an inter-company loan

28 May 2020 - 14:06 karl gernetzky
Stefan Joselowitz. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Fleet management and vehicle-tracking company MiX Telematics has reported that full-year profits fell by a quarter in its year to end-March, amid volatility in the oil price that put pressure on clients in the US oil and gas industry.

Profit fell 28% to R145m in its year to end-March, with the group reporting a R63.1m deferred tax charge on an inter-company loan with a wholly owned subsidiary, up from R47.7m in the prior year.

The group said it also faced pressure in its fourth quarter amid a slump in oil prices, with the company offering services such as real-time behaviour monitoring for the US oil and gas sector.

Oil prices slumped in March amid an oil price dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia, even as Covid-19 hit supply chains and travel.

MiX said subscription revenue rose 8.7% to R482.6m, while subscribers grew 9.1% during the year.

“Although the near-term demand environment is uncertain, with our continued investments in our strategic initiatives we strongly believe MiX is well positioned to meet our long-term subscription revenue growth and profitability targets as global economic conditions begin returning to normal,” said CEO Stefan Joselowitz.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, the MiX Telematics share price was unchanged at R5.70, having fallen 20.83% so far in 2020.

