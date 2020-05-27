PODCAST | SAP talks tech adoption in Africa during Covid-19

A number of technology companies have benefited from the greater reliance on tech and the internet in the past few months. That said, there is no guarantee this will continue. Uncertainty is a fact of life that has been driven home by the pandemic, she says.

In giving her outlook for the SA and African economy, Smith advocates for a greater role by social enterprise. She says this crisis will force changes to how things have been done and that a more compassionate view and role of companies is certainly needed to make sure everyone makes it through this time with minimal damage.

Her words for business leaders feeling the weight of these trying times are: “You’re not alone,” adding that this an opportunity for leaders to come together and support each other in the name of a shared vision and making sure that companies are still standing when the dust settles on Covid-19.

The discussion also touches on areas of opportunity and threat for the African techn sector, the effects of Covid-19 on Africa’s business landscape, and SAP’s attitude towards techn investment given the state of global markets.

