MTN Nigeria to issue up to R2.2bn in bonds

The group intends to issue up to 50-billion naira in bonds as it seeks to diversify its funding sources

25 May 2020 - 11:39 karl gernetzky
A general view shows the MTN head office in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 29, 2018. File photo: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
A general view shows the MTN head office in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 29, 2018. File photo: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

MTN’s Nigerian arm will issue as much as 50-billion naira (about R2.2bn) in bonds as the group seeks to diversify its funding sources.

The bonds will be used for general purposes, the group says, and comes as MTN Nigeria rolls out additional network coverage in Africa’s most populous country.

Nigeria is MTN’s biggest and most profitable market, and in the three months to end-March, the company added 4.2-million subscribers in the country taking the total to 68.5-million.

Africa's largest network operator said in April it was seeking to diversify its funding and was continuing to roll out network coverage, having increased 4G coverage to 48% at the end of March, from 44% at the end of 2019.

MTN Ghana grows earning by a third in first quarter of 2020

The company also increased subscribers and data subscribers by 6.2% and 5.4%, respectively, but warns of rough times ahead amid Covid-19
MARKET WRAP: MTN the biggest loser on JSE as oil prices tumble

The price of Brent crude dropped to its lowest level in almost three weeks during intraday trade
Moody’s leaves MTN’s rating unchanged

This comes after SA’s sovereign rating was downgraded to junk status in March
