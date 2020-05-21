IoT.nxt software allows companies to manage social distancing and keep tabs on numbers

Managing social distancing requirements will be one of the challenges facing many businesses in both the short and medium term around the world as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Locally, most retailers have implemented a manual process to manage the number of shoppers in-store at any one time, with mixed success.

One company looking to address this challenge is Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider IoT.nxt, which has developed software that makes it possible for companies — including retailers, transportation hubs, business and office parks, public facilities and industrial facilities — to efficiently and unobtrusively manage social distancing and control the number of people at a facility in real time.

IoT.nxt’s product, known as Covision, contains people counting, queue management and vehicle counting solutions that allows a retailer or business manager to know in real time exactly how many people are in-store at any point in time.

Covision was developed locally on the back of the company’s IoT technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to monitor the movement of people, vehicles and assets. IoT solutions, says IoT.nxt CEO Nico Steyn, are all about getting data in real time and then making sense of that data.

Led by the company’s chief innovation officer Michiel du Toit, and technical evangelist solutions design Tobie Alberts, the solution was tweaked at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic to meet the needs of businesses during this time.

The benefit of Covision is that it is affordable and does not require expensive new equipment, says Steyn. Instead, Covision can be implemented using a store or a business’s existing CCTV network or affordable IP cameras.