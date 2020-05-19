Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ascendis Health chair Andrew Marshall joins EOH board

EOH is trying to reinvent itself following claims of corruption in its past dealings with government

19 May 2020 - 11:18 Mudiwa Gavaza
EOH Holdings. Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV
EOH Holdings. Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV

The chair of Ascendis Health has joined the board of technology group, EOH.

On Tuesday, EOH said Andrew Marshall has been appointed to the company's board as independent nonexecutive director with effect from Thursday.

Marshall is currently the chair of Ascendis Health and Ster Kinekor Theatres, having previously served as CEO of Nampak from 2009-2014 and CEO of Oceana Group from 1999-2009, before that.

EOH, which provides a variety of technology software and hardware services, is trying to reinvent itself following allegations of corruption in its past dealings with the government.

It hired ENSafrica to investigate the group's governance issues. The findings revealed close to R1bn in underhanded dealings with some of its public-sector business.

The troubled SA technology group, has been strengthening its board of directors with some high-profile names as it looks to turn its fortunes around.

In June 2019, it appointed Anushka Bogdanov, a senior director at Fitch Ratings; Andrew Mthembu, a former deputy group CEO of Vodacom; and Michael Bosman, chair of Spur Corporation.

Mthembu was appointed chair of EOH in February after veteran corporate leader Xolani Mkhwanazi died at the age of 64 after a short illness.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

STEPHEN VAN COLLER: Lessons from a global crisis

Covid-19 has changed the world of work, but also presented us with many opportunities
Opinion
18 hours ago

EOH to guarantee Mthombo’s R2.9bn debts

EOH says it will provide the security as part of an agreement with a consortium of senior lenders on behalf of its subsidiary
Companies
5 days ago

EOH disposes of stakes in Construction Computer Software and LSD Information Technology

The tech group says it will use the money to pay down its R2.99bn debt
Companies
4 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Virus-hit Massmart to seek rental relief and ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff chair Heather Sonn was ‘not aware of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Richemont sells R40bn in bonds to hedge against ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Travel ban cuts V&A Waterfront’s income in ...
Companies / Property
5.
Balwin on track to deliver 5,200 apartments ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.