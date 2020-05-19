Ascendis Health chair Andrew Marshall joins EOH board

The chair of Ascendis Health has joined the board of technology group, EOH.

On Tuesday, EOH said Andrew Marshall has been appointed to the company's board as independent nonexecutive director with effect from Thursday.

Marshall is currently the chair of Ascendis Health and Ster Kinekor Theatres, having previously served as CEO of Nampak from 2009-2014 and CEO of Oceana Group from 1999-2009, before that.

EOH, which provides a variety of technology software and hardware services, is trying to reinvent itself following allegations of corruption in its past dealings with the government.

It hired ENSafrica to investigate the group's governance issues. The findings revealed close to R1bn in underhanded dealings with some of its public-sector business.

The troubled SA technology group, has been strengthening its board of directors with some high-profile names as it looks to turn its fortunes around.

In June 2019, it appointed Anushka Bogdanov, a senior director at Fitch Ratings; Andrew Mthembu, a former deputy group CEO of Vodacom; and Michael Bosman, chair of Spur Corporation.

Mthembu was appointed chair of EOH in February after veteran corporate leader Xolani Mkhwanazi died at the age of 64 after a short illness.

