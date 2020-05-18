Net1 can be reformed, new chair Jabu Mabuza says
Mabuza says challenges can be overcome and the company can play a positive role in financial inclusion
18 May 2020 - 05:03
Net1 UEPS’s new chair, Jabu Mabuza, says the company can be reformed, as the payment solutions group works on rebuilding trust after a recent welfare scandal tarnished its image.
The company, which has extensive operations in emerging markets, named Mabuza — one of SA’s best-known business leaders, who started out as taxi owner — as the chair in a board shake-up that included Antony Ball, a co-founder and chair of activist investor Value Capital Partners as a board member.
