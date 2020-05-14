MTN to cut capital expenditure by as much as a quarter due to Covid-19

Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN is set to slash capital expenditure by as much as a quarter in 2020 as it focuses on saving cash and ensuring its networks remain operational during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an update for its first quarter to end-March, the group has revised its capex guidance to between R21bn and R22bn, from R28.3bn previously, saying it expects Covid-19 to disrupt supply chains and cause problems in rolling out additional coverage.

The group said it was also seeking to save cash, though Covid-19 had a minimal effect on its first-quarter performance.

A strong performance in Ghana and Nigeria helped underpin double-digit service revenue growth across the group, which added 6.6-million subscribers during the quarter, bringing the total to 257.3-million.

Group service revenue rose 11.1% to more than R38bn in constant-currency terms year on year, but fell 6.2% in SA, partially due to the loss of a roaming agreement with Telkom, which came to an end in June 2019.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy have brought about unprecedented uncertainty, volatility and challenges which are impacting our markets at both socio-economic and macroeconomic levels,” said CEO Rob Shuter.

“The impact of the pandemic on our quarter-one performance was not significant, as lockdown restrictions for our consolidated subsidiaries were only implemented from the last week of March 2020,” Shuter said.

