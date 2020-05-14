Altron declares 40% lower dividend to preserve cash
Even with the business in strong shape, Altron has warned that Covid-19 is expected to have a negative effect on its business
14 May 2020 - 10:50
Listed technology group Altron has declared a 40% lower dividend in a move to maintain its cash reserves in uncertain times.
On Thursday, the company said in the light of the current economic upheaval from Covid-19 and uncertainty about the future, “the company has decided that it would be prudent to preserve cash at this time and to declare a final dividend that is 40% less than would otherwise have been declared,” for the year to end-February 2020.
