Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cartrack declares final dividend amid rapid subscriber growth

The vehicle recovery company says profits rose by more than 25% in its year to end-February, and it is comfortable paying a final dividend

13 May 2020 - 07:45 karl gernetzky
Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cartrack, which provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services, will pay a final dividend of about R160m, saying it was comfortable with its balance sheet after profits rose by more than 25% in its year to end-February.

Rapid subscriber growth, especially outside SA, helped underpin a 26.4% increase in profit to R456m, while the group has more than doubled its full-year dividend.

The number of total subscribers increased by 17% to 1,126,515, with growth particularly rapid in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where subscriber numbers surged by 30%. 

“We are extremely pleased with our performance which shows a continued demand for and trust in our technology platform,” said CEO Zak Calisto. “Since listing in 2014, we have consistently delivered double-digit subscription revenue growth, which now makes up 97% of total revenue,” Calisto said.

The group declared a final dividend on 54c, bringing the full-year dividend to 74c. Cartrack had paid a final dividend of 12c and a full year dividend of 30c in its 2019 financial year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Cartrack on track for seventh year of double-digit growth

The vehicle recovery company passed 1-million subscribers in its six months to end-August, when operating profit rose by a quarter
Companies
6 months ago

Cartrack aims to double subscribers to 2-million

Vehicle-tracking company to stick to pursuing growth organically instead of through acquisitions
Companies
6 months ago

WATCH: How Cartrack’s subscriber base topped 1-million

Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Companies
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Car dealers allowed to open their doors again
Companies
2.
Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani reiterates SA thermal ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Virus derails Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Barloworld wants out of deal for Tongaat starch ...
Companies
5.
Zunaid Moti becomes largest Rebosis A shareholder
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Cartrack’s star turn

Money & Investing

CHRIS GILMOUR: Cartrack is a small-cap winner

Opinion / Columnists

Cartrack aims to double subscribers to 2-million

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.