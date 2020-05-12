Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Prosus at all-time high as Covid-19 boosts online gaming

Prosus has a stake in Fortnite, which has added 100-million users in a year, according to Vestact

12 May 2020 - 11:09 karl gernetzky
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk at the opening of trading for the debut of the new Prosus unit of Naspers at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASPER JUINEN
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk at the opening of trading for the debut of the new Prosus unit of Naspers at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASPER JUINEN

The share price of Naspers’s consumer internet subsidiary Prosus rose to an all time high of R1,557.79 on Tuesday morning, extending its gains for a sixth consecutive session as quarantine measures boosts certain sectors, such as online gaming.

The sector has certainly benefited from quarantine measures and Fortnite has said it crossed 350-million players in April, an increase of 100-million year on year, said Vestact analyst Byron Lotter in a note.

Prosus, via Tencent, owns a stake in Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, which is one of the world’s most popular online  video games. “Gaming was already doing well but has now seen a huge boost in numbers,” said Lotter.

Fortnite players logged in 3.2-billion hours in April, the equivalent of 36,500 years, Lotter said.

In morning trade on Tuesday the Prosus share price was up 1.26% to R1,534.71, having earlier risen as much as 2.7%.

Prosus has risen 45.53% so far in 2020, compared to an almost 12% fall in the JSE all share.

