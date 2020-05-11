Vodacom to pay R7.5bn final dividend as profits get international boost

SA’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, is proceeding with an almost R7.5bn final dividend payment despite uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying profits were boosted in the year to end-March by growth in its international operations.

Net profit rose 7.2% to R16.6bn, with international service revenue rising 12.5%, largely due to a weaker rand and strong growth in its M-Pesa mobile money service.

Vodacom added 5.9-million customers in the year, with group customers at 116-million at year-end.

M-Pesa revenue grew 29.8% to R4bn, and M-Pesa customers increased 9.2% to 14.7-million, the group said.

In SA, data price reductions, specifically out-of-bundle data rates, announced in the first quarter led to a steady increase in data traffic as the year progressed, the group said, with data customers growing 9.7% to 21.9-million.

The group increased its final dividend by 1.3% to 405c per share. and has about 1.84-billion shares in issue. Vodacom is proceeding with paying its dividend, saying it is adequately capitalised and has a healthy balance sheet.

Net debt for the period surged about 50% during the period to R35.2bn, however, this was largely due to accounting changes that bring leases onto the balance sheet.

Vodacom said on Monday it has limited debt payments in the short term, and sufficient bank facilities to allow for liquidity.

A total 90% of its debt is rand-denominated, limiting foreign currency exposure, the group said.

Vodacom has opted not to give medium-term targets, citing the uncertain outlook due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In morning trade Vodacom’s share price was up 1.03% to R124.73, having risen 8.7% so far in 2020.

Correction: May 11 2020

An earlier version of this article mistakenly read that Vodacom was paying R750m in dividends. The amount is R7.5bn.

