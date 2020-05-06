Vantage Capital exits after seeing Vumatel through to No 1 status

Mezzanine debt fund manager Vantage Capital said on Wednesday that it had fully exited its investment in fibre-to-the-home operator Vumatel.

“Mezzanine” refers to a hybrid of debt and equity financing that gives the lender the right to convert to equity interest in the case of default by a financed company.

Vumatel was established in October 2014 by Niel Schoeman and Johan Pretorius, industry veterans who had created the Birchman group and Conduct Telecom before Vumatel.

Vantage said it got its money back from Vumatel last week, after the operator secured “substantial funding” from a consortium of SA banks. Vantage first invested in Vumatel in 2016, with R250m to fund its network expansion. At the time, the fibre operator had deployed its open-access fibreoptic network across 14 suburbs in Johannesburg, passing 16,000 homes, with about 4,000 subscribers. Vumatel had also received equity investment from Investec Equity Partners.

Over the life of its investment, Vantage said, “the number of homes passed has grown 40-fold and the number of subscribers 50-fold as the company has laid thousands of kilometres of cable.

“Vumatel has also played a major role in upgrading the infrastructure of SA schools by providing free uncapped fibre services to public and private schools that its networks bypass.”