No flattening of the fibre demand curve

The scale at which this novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has altered the world was unfathomable just a few months ago: something in the region of a quarter of the world’s population is under lockdown or shelter-at-home orders; air travel is virtually shut down; countries have closed borders; and global supply chains have been interrupted or collapsed. One of the most evident effects is the huge surge in demand on our connectivity infrastructure and internet, streaming and cloud services.

Some of the major winners in this have been Microsoft Teams, Netflix, Zoom, Houseparty and Showmax locally. In the UK mobile provider BT has reported a 60% increase in traffic, with Vodafone reporting a 50% surge in mobile data traffic. Italy reportedly reached their annual traffic forecast in a single week, while other countries are reporting annual growth rates within a month. The consumption pattern will most likely not go back to normal in a post-Covid-19 world, if there is such a thing.

High-speed, reliable connectivity is a central and key priority for enabling access to these digital applications and services. Traditionally, companies operating connectivity businesses in SA have had to navigate the fine line between demand and supply to remain sustainable and profitable. Rolling out fibre networks is capital intensive, and one of the greatest inhibitors to the rapid deployment of fibre is the challenge of getting permission and rights of way that allow an operator to connect end users and start recouping their investment costs — a large proportion of which is reinvested into network expansion. This hindrance is a disadvantage to end users and to the fibre infrastructure provider.

At Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) we have seen how working from home has actually boosted productivity. We have seen a distinct shift in the market to video calling over voice calling, meaning rich content is being demanded and consumed — all of which requires a fibre backbone to enable it. In addition to workforce productivity, the Covid-19 pandemic has also driven significant growth in vertical services built on top of the internet, such as telemedicine or e-health applications and online learning and education.

With fewer people on the road, we are all exploring the application of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as sensors, for monitoring equipment and plants off-site. These, as well as e-health and e-schooling, were nascent technology trends in SA that are shifting to mainstream as you read this. We have also seen how connectivity infrastructure, including towers and data centres, have come together to deliver these types of cloud-based services.