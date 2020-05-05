China’s Kingsoft sets terms for biggest US IPO since market turmoil

New York — China's Kingsoft Cloud said on Monday it aims to sell up to $450m in stock in a US initial public offering (IPO) that could value the cloud service provider at $3.8bn.

Kingsoft will be the first major US IPO by a company that is neither a biotechnology firm nor special purpose acquisition company since the coronavirus outbreak roiled global stocks in March. These IPOs are typically immune to broader market swings.

Kingsoft offers cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence of things services. Cloud computing has so far been one of the sectors boosted by the novel coronavirus outbreak as it drives more businesses to operate digitally and rely on cloud computing.

Kingsoft plans to sell 25-million American depositary shares (ADS) between $16 and $18 per ADS, the company said. It expects to price its IPO on Thursday and start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday under the symbol “KC”.

Existing shareholders Kingsoft Group, Xiaomi and Carmignac Gestion have shown an interest in anchoring the IPO, buying up to $25m, $50m and $50m of the stock respectively.

The IPO is also the first gauge of US investor demand for Chinese companies going public in New York after a fraud scandal sent shares in Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee into free fall in April.

Luckin, whose stock is down almost 90% in 2020, had one of the most successful US IPOs by a Chinese company in 2019, attracting interest from BlackRock and hedge fund Citron Capital.

“There is no doubt that the Luckin debacle has put a cloud over the Chinese IPOs in the pipeline, but the interest for Chinese companies to list here in the US remains strong,” said Jason Ye, at law firm Ortoli Rosenstadt, which advises Chinese companies on their IPOs.

After Luckin's fallout, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board issued a joint statement warning investors against Chinese companies due to risks including flawed financial reporting.

They issued a joint statement requiring that Chinese companies must disclose as a risk factor if their auditors are not inspected by the commission.

Kingsoft is the first Chinese company to disclose such risks after the statement, said Melanie Chen, head of China Group at UHY, a New-York based accounting firm.

Its estimated revenue for the first three months of 2020 was between 1.35-billion yuan ($191.2m) to 1.4-billion yuan ($198.3m), an increase of 59.6% to 65.5% year on year. The company incurred a net loss in 2019 of 1.1-billion yuan, compared to a net loss of 1-billion yuan in 2018.

Reuters