Cloud options for your S/4HANA migrations: key considerations before making the move

When it comes to discussing SAP S/4HANA migrations, the topic is inextricably connected to a conversation about the cloud as this is an option for the solution. Knowledge and experience is required around the S/4HANA migration and cloud infrastructure management. The scenario can be further complicated if multiple cloud platforms come into play.

Furthermore, there are different cloud options available for S/4HANA, such as SAP’s own S/4HANA cloud version hosted in their own data centres, and then other cloud service providers that can host the application on their infrastructure. The question is: who can successfully decipher what is best for your business, migrate and manage the risk while ensuring a return on investment (ROI) through business value?

Getting this right is important. Selecting what type of operating model will best suit an organisation’s needs is one of the most critical decisions when planning an S/4HANA migration. This decision largely depends on whether an enterprise is going greenfield or migrating or transforming its current SAP landscape, which S/4HANA functions it will need, and how they are going to be used.

Hence, the decisions that organisations make, specifically relating to their SAP infrastructure, can be crucially important, so it is key that companies are able to assess these environments to ensure that they have access to the right SAP infrastructure for every application.

This, says Graham Hartlett, specialised sales SAP Consultant at T-Systems SA, can be crucial to saving costs and shortening deployment times, especially for customers who are planning their S/4HANA migration, where the cloud benefits of speed, flexibility and cost visibility will become apparent.

However, he points out that, as S/4HANA is relatively new, organisations could struggle to find experts with the requisite skills to manage this solution effectively, whether or not it is deployed on premises or in the cloud.

“For companies that decide to deploy S/4HANA on cloud, it’s a good idea to consider using a managed services provider, which would help them to sidestep this issue by providing the needed skills to accelerate the migration process and optimise their ERP environment,” says Hartlett.

Cost increases

Skills availability will become a critical factor especially for those enterprises that make the switch to S/4HANA later rather than sooner, as the late uptake will lead to huge shortages and cost increases for resources, he says.

“Considering that there are about 900 customers in SA that have SAP solutions deployed, there is a sizeable chunk that will need to plan for the S/4HANA migration by 2030. SAP S/4HANA migration skills are relatively scarce in SA and the later the migration, the higher the cost of these skills is likely to be due to the increased demand over a short period of time,” says Hartlett.

“The price per SAP consultant is going to spike horrendously closer to the deadline, while the availability of consultants is also expected to become an issue.”

Hartlett says the uptake of S/4HANA should not be underestimated, as an increasing number of organisations are seeing the flexibility and the benefits the platform offers.

According to an IDC survey, across a multitude of industries, 73% of the surveyed businesses were planning to deploy and 18% are currently deploying SAP S/4HANA. In the study, 9% of the companies stated they already have SAP S/4HANA in production.