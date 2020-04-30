MTN files motion to dismiss US case

Mobile operator MTN has filed a motion to dismiss a case brought against it in a US court for allegedly paying protection money to the Taliban military organisation in Afghanistan.

The lawsuit was lodged in December 2019 by more than 100 families of US soldiers killed by the Taliban and Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. They alleged that MTN, along with five other Western businesses, paid money to the Taliban to prevent its network infrastructure from being targeted and destroyed. According to the court papers, this financial support to the US-designated terrorist organisation was in part paid using money MTN borrowed from a subsidiary of the World Bank based in the US.

Group CEO Rob Shuter told Business Day that their motion is on behalf of MTN Afghanistan, MTN Dubai and MTN Group, which were all named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Since the case was first brought against MTN, Shuter said they have not received many queries from their shareholders about it. Most investors understand that class action lawsuits like this are brought against companies in the US to no avail, he said.

“We remain of the view that we conduct our business in a compliant manner. We’re going to defend our position and we believe that the case will be dismissed,” he said

MTN is arguing that the plaintiffs lack jurisdiction over MTN and that the conduct that they allege does not violate the US Anti-terrorism Act.

“The plaintiffs have sued the wrong defendants, in the wrong courts, on insufficient allegations,” MTN says in its filing.