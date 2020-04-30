MTN agrees mobile data price reduction with Competition Commission

MTN has reached an agreement with the Competition Commission to reduce its mobile data prices from May 1.

This follows an announcement by SA’s second largest mobile operator in March that it would drop data prices for its 30-day bundles by up to 50% from mid-April.

Negotiations with between the two parties have taken longer than expected, with the commission saying that the agreement came after “protracted discussion”.

As part of the agreement, the cost of a 1GB monthly data bundle, which has been the subject of much scrutiny by commission authorities, will fall from R149 to R99.

With the commission and MTN having reached a resolution, the case has now been referred to the Competition Tribunal to have the agreement confirmed “as an order a consent”.

After two year of investigation, the commission released its data services market inquiry report in December 2019. The report said MTN and Vodacom had to independently reach an agreement with the regulator on substantially reducing data prices within two months of the release of the report.

The commission said there was scope for price reductions of 30%-50%.