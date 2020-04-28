TicketPro launches online platform for live performances

Blue Label Telecoms subsidiary TicketPro has launched an online platform for musicians, comedians and other artists to stream their acts online giving them a virtual stage to keep performing. This is as all public entertainment gatherings have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown in recent weeks.

The world of traditional live music and other forms of entertainment has come to an almost complete stop as social distancing rules have meant stadiums, concert venues, bars, nightclubs, restaurants and comedy clubs have had to close their doors. That has prevented companies such as TicketPro from being able to continue doing business as normal.

Blue Label, which specialises in prepaid products such as electricity and airtime, made R326.4m in revenues from its ticketing business for the six months to November 2019, an 8% rise from the previous comparable period.

The entertainment industry has reacted to the closing of venues and cancellation of tours by allowing the show to go on by using digital platforms such as Instagram, Zoom and Facebook Live to put on performances and engage with audiences. These online shows are proliferating, streamed from living rooms, gardens and basement recording studios to the world at large.

Seeing this shift, TicketPro's new platform called Covid-Zero, will allow musicians, comedians and other artists to stream their acts online.

Proceeds from tickets sales will be used to pay performing artists and fund community care packages, the company said.

Blue Label said Covid-Zero would give artists a virtual concert stage to keep performing, engaging with their SA fans, and spread “positive lockdown messaging and good vibes. All the fans have to do is sit back and watch, from the safety and comfort of their own homes”.

Viewers and audiences can also vote for the artists they want to see and post their stay-at-home concert outfits and messages on the website and social media platforms, said the company.

Covid-Zero will be launched with a performance by Ryan Murgatroyd and Friends live on May 8.

In a statement, Brandon Duffield, MD of TicketPro, said: “Against the backdrop of a devastating pandemic, we are determined to provide entertainment for South Africans, while also giving a much-needed boost to our entertainers and to communities in need.

“From music to comedy acts, we’re inviting audiences to tell us what they want to see on their screens,” he said

Blue Label said Covid-Zero and the Trust Blu Foundation aimed to provide communities around the country with care packages including masks, hand sanitiser, food vouchers and information on staying safe. The first 5000 care packages had already been donated.

