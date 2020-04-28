Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers SA ready to swoop on distressed tech start-ups While three-quarters of businesses in SA are cash-strapped due to Covid-19 the company is flush with money BL PREMIUM

Naspers SA is preparing for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to scoop up distressed technology start-ups on the cheap as the Covid-19 outbreak slams the brake on both cash flow and venture capitalists’ funding.

“We see a lot of opportunities,” CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa told Business Day. “Valuations have come down quite substantially.”