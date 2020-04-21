Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom says Icasa assigned spectrum for which it is licensed Icasa, however, says it has the full authority to temporarily assign radio frequency spectrum during the national disaster period BL PREMIUM

Telecoms industry regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has rebuffed Telkom’s claim that it cannot allocate spectrum already held by the fixed line operator.

The regulator assigned temporary radio frequency spectrum to operators in an effort to tackle communication challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, last week.