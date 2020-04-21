Telkom says Icasa assigned spectrum for which it is licensed
Icasa, however, says it has the full authority to temporarily assign radio frequency spectrum during the national disaster period
21 April 2020 - 19:07
Telecoms industry regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has rebuffed Telkom’s claim that it cannot allocate spectrum already held by the fixed line operator.
The regulator assigned temporary radio frequency spectrum to operators in an effort to tackle communication challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, last week.
