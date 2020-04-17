How is your company faring in the biggest-ever work-from-home experiment?

In a study conducted by Citrix in August 2019, 61% of knowledge workers in SA indicated that “a lack of trust between employees and employers” was a force hindering flexible work within the country. While many information technology organisations had a business continuity plan in place for regionalised events, Covid-19 forced them to expand their plans to include working-from-home and remote access solutions for their entire workforce.

Though not voluntarily chosen, this biggest-ever work-from-home experiment, provides organisations with an opportunity to test whether remote working can be a way to increase productivity, lower costs and better align with employee’s desire for flexible work styles and locations.

Employee experience at the centre

Many companies are discovering how beneficial it is to provide an employee experience that extends beyond the physical confines of the office and securely connect them to the data, apps and resources they need to keep the business moving forward. To provide this experience, organisations must deliver reliable application performance and ensure security, compliance and control over user access to corporate resources.

Access to applications is key

Applications are at the heart of everything businesses do. Application availability is synonymous with workforce productivity. If applications are interrupted, there is an immediate loss of productivity. Poor application availability and experience can lead to lost revenue and damaged reputation.

Businesses need a solution to ensure the employee experience is maintained and employees and contractors can quickly connect and access their corporate applications or desktops from any location, maintaining productivity through business disruptions so employees can do their best work at home and anywhere else — securely.

This is not a time to compromise security

The security of a business and its applications is always crucial. During a crisis there must be extra vigilance because the business is already more vulnerable. Maintaining security prevents a crisis from becoming a disaster and ensures a business remains trusted by its employees and customers.

At these times, the business’s applications are more likely to be attacked by bad actors and bots, putting additional stress on already strained resources.