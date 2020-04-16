Vodacom says data traffic has surged during the lockdown

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SA’s largest mobile operator Vodacom says data traffic on its network has surged as much as 40% during SA’s Covid-19 lockdown, and it has requested access to additional radio spectrum.

SA’s telecommunications regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), has been taking applications for the temporary allocation of radio frequency spectrum to aid communications during the national lockdown.

Feedback on this is expected during the course of the week, Vodacom said.

“This will further ensure that network throughput remains optimal for all customers during this period, while being able to expand into certain underserved areas as well,” the mobile operator said.

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies on which data and information are carried. Vodacom said it is working to ensure the network can cater for additional demand, and has already increased investment into capacity upgrades and batteries, while also stockpiling certain critical supplies.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

