Q&A: Vox is keeping the lights on during lockdown
CEO Jacques du Toit says the company has an opportunity to review its business and implement new ways of working
16 April 2020 - 19:03
Going through the national lockdown has given Vox Telecom an opportunity to review its business and possibly implement new ways of working, says CEO Jacques du Toit. Vox is still doing business during the lockdown as it provides an essential service.
Du Toit gives Business Day insight into how their operations are doing during these difficult times for the country.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now