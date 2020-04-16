Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A: Vox is keeping the lights on during lockdown CEO Jacques du Toit says the company has an opportunity to review its business and implement new ways of working BL PREMIUM

Going through the national lockdown has given Vox Telecom an opportunity to review its business and possibly implement new ways of working, says CEO Jacques du Toit. Vox is still doing business during the lockdown as it provides an essential service.

Du Toit gives Business Day insight into how their operations are doing during these difficult times for the country.