Net1 pays hefty fee for not taking up stake in Liechtenstein bank

The company will pay about R325m in cancellation fees after deciding not to exercise an option to increase its stake in Bank Frick

15 April 2020 - 13:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WEGMANN
Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS has paid a $17.5m (R325m) cancellation fee after deciding not to increase its stake in Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick.

Net1 holds 35% of Bank Frick, and said in October it would pay $46.4m to exercise its option to acquire an additional 35% stake.

This option has been cancelled due to the uncertain and volatile economic environment, Net1 said, adding that it wishes to focus on opportunities in SA and the rest of Africa.

“Despite the cancellation of the option, Net1 maintains a strong relationship with the management and shareholders of Bank Frick, and will continue working closely with them,” the statement read.

Bank Frick specialises in banking for intermediaries and provides a fully integrated offering of classic banking and blockchain banking services.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Net1’s share price was unchanged at R60, having risen about 16% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Net1 targets SA expansion after sale of South Korean processor

The group said in January it would sell KSNET for about R3.4bn, and may use about half of this amount to buy back its own shares
2 months ago

Cell C to focus on profitable customers as prepaid subscriber base falls 21%

SA’s third-largest mobile operator is to restrategise in the hope of eventually ridding its balance sheet of heavy debt
3 weeks ago

Cell C says turnaround strategy is starting to bear fruit

Total subscribers fell 16% from 17.2-million in 2018 to 14.4-million in 2019, with the largest decline attributed to prepaid customers
3 weeks ago

