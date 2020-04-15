Net1 pays hefty fee for not taking up stake in Liechtenstein bank

Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS has paid a $17.5m (R325m) cancellation fee after deciding not to increase its stake in Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick.

Net1 holds 35% of Bank Frick, and said in October it would pay $46.4m to exercise its option to acquire an additional 35% stake.

This option has been cancelled due to the uncertain and volatile economic environment, Net1 said, adding that it wishes to focus on opportunities in SA and the rest of Africa.

“Despite the cancellation of the option, Net1 maintains a strong relationship with the management and shareholders of Bank Frick, and will continue working closely with them,” the statement read.

Bank Frick specialises in banking for intermediaries and provides a fully integrated offering of classic banking and blockchain banking services.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Net1’s share price was unchanged at R60, having risen about 16% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za