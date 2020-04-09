WATCH: Icasa to allow more spectrum due to virus-related spike in demand

The Independent Communication Authority of SA (Icasa) is set to release emergency spectrum to meet a jump in demand for voice and data services, which has been triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to Icasa's spokesperson, Paseka Maleka, Telkom's group executive for regulatory affairs, Siyabonga Mahlangu, and Dobek Pater from Africa Analysis, for insight regarding what this means for the sector.