News Leader
WATCH: Icasa to allow more spectrum due to virus-related spike in demand
Business Day TV talks to a panel of executives for insight into the Icasa emergency spectrum that is set to be released
09 April 2020 - 10:50
The Independent Communication Authority of SA (Icasa) is set to release emergency spectrum to meet a jump in demand for voice and data services, which has been triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to Icasa's spokesperson, Paseka Maleka, Telkom's group executive for regulatory affairs, Siyabonga Mahlangu, and Dobek Pater from Africa Analysis, for insight regarding what this means for the sector.
Or listen to the full audio: