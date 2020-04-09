Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: Icasa to allow more spectrum due to virus-related spike in demand

Business Day TV talks to a panel of executives for insight into the Icasa emergency spectrum that is set to be released

09 April 2020 - 10:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The Independent Communication Authority of SA (Icasa) is set to release emergency spectrum to meet a jump in demand for voice and data services, which has been triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to Icasa's spokesperson, Paseka Maleka, Telkom's group executive for regulatory affairs, Siyabonga Mahlangu, and Dobek Pater from Africa Analysis, for insight regarding what this means for the sector.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Icasa seeks to speed up temporary allocation of radio spectrum

But Icasa says the emergency release of spectrum does not ‘negate the processes under way for permanent assignment of spectrum through an auction’
Companies
2 days ago

How Ndabeni-Abrahams aims to take communications into the future

Minister prepares her department and state entities, such as the SABC and Post Office, for the fourth industrial revolution
National
3 days ago

THE GUARDIAN: Covid-19 makes case for bridging the digital divide

The crisis has seen companies the world over, increasing access to the internet to
Opinion
2 days ago

Naspers completes R22.4bn share buyback

Naspers now has 435,511,058 N-ordinary shares in issue
Companies
2 days ago

Chinese investments help Naspers stay strong during Covid-19 crisis

Multinational internet group has gained about 10% on the JSE so far this year
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
MTN launches lower priced data bundles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Standard Bank to pay dividends in April
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
5.
Nedbank to pay declared dividend in April
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.