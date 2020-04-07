News Leader
WATCH: Why electronic signatures are becoming a necessity
Bizzamm CEO Melanie van Biljon talks to Business Day TV about the company offering free electronic signatures to online businesses
07 April 2020 - 20:03
The battle for legitimacy in an online world has increased tenfold since global economies locked down amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.
A small South African technology company called Bizzamm has identified the need for greater online verification and has offered free electronic signatures for businesses that are yet to get their operations to the next digital level.
Bizzamm CEO Melanie van Biljon talks to Business Day TV about this initiative.