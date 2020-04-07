Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Why electronic signatures are becoming a necessity

Bizzamm CEO Melanie van Biljon talks to Business Day TV about the company offering free electronic signatures to online businesses

07 April 2020 - 20:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHIVE2015
Picture: 123RF/PHIVE2015

The battle for legitimacy in an online world has increased tenfold since global economies locked down amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

A small South African technology company called Bizzamm has  identified the need for greater  online verification and has offered free electronic signatures for businesses that are yet to get their operations to the next digital level.

Bizzamm CEO Melanie van Biljon talks to Business Day TV about this initiative.

