Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Most Telkom retrenchees opt to leave voluntarily

More than 2,300 Telkom employees have so far chosen to voluntarily leave the company

06 April 2020 - 23:55 Mudiwa Gavaza
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO

Telkom had cut more than three-quarters of the jobs it intended to reduce, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said, getting a step closer to saving an estimated R10bn in wage costs.

It would also help the company better compete with established mobile phone operators.

The partly government-owned company, which is labouring under an R11.8bn debt pile, is in the middle of cutting 3,000 jobs as the company contends with falling revenue from its fixed-line phone network.

Though the company’s mobile phone network — written off as doomed to fail when it launched a decade ago — is growing fast, it is still a lot less profitable compared to MTN’s and Vodacom’s because the bulk of Telkom’s earnings are spent on rolling out high-speed 4G networks.

In an interview with Business Day, Ndabeni-Abrahams said more than 2,300 Telkom employees had so far chosen to voluntarily leave the company.

The job cuts makes for bad politics in a country where three in 10 people are unemployed, the highest unemployment rate in more than a decade.

Ndabeni-Abrahams, who expressed her displeasure at the retrenchments, said that the government was aware that Telkom was dealing with technological advances that could affect any company.

Telkom, the former fixed-line telephone monopoly, is 40% owned by the government.

The company said it would use its cash reserves to pay for the cost of the restructuring, which it has said would amount to R1.5bn and lead to weaker annual earnings.

But analysts have said the job cuts could save the company as much as R10bn and put it in a stronger position to compete with MTN and Vodacom, the duo that control about 70% of the SA cellphone market.

In e-mailed responses to Business Day’s questions, Telkom said it was in different stages of consultation with union leaders from the Communication Workers Union, Fedusa, Solidarity and the Information Communications and Technology Union.

The company, led by CEO Sipho Maseko, has said the restructuring is a result of the shift to fibre and LTE as new sources of revenue.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Moody’s downgrades Telkom in line with SA’s sovereign rating

However, Moody’s also says Telkom has enough liquidity over the next 12-18 months with flexibility and sufficient levers to manage its cashflows
Companies
13 hours ago

How Ndabeni-Abrahams aims to take communications into the future

Minister prepares her department and state entities, such as the SABC and Post Office, for the fourth industrial revolution
National
1 day ago

Telkom and partners create track-and-trace platform for Covid-19

The system can track an infected person’s location data and who they may have exposed to the coronavirus
Companies
4 days ago

Repairs under way for undersea internet cables

Telkom says a second cable break has hit international bandwidth, but repairs are under way
Companies
1 week ago

Telkom to reduce broadband prices at IP Connect

New products will cut wholesale prices to ISPs in line with Competition Commission agreement
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
3.
KFC owner withholds rent in SA amid lockdown
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Moody’s leaves MTN’s rating unchanged
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Woolworths executives take pay cut due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.