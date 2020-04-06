Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Moody’s leaves MTN’s rating unchanged

This comes after SA’s sovereign rating was downgraded to junk status in March

06 April 2020 - 11:50 Mudiwa Gavaza
The MTN logo adorns an umbrella. Picture: REUTERS
The MTN logo adorns an umbrella. Picture: REUTERS

Moody’s Investors Service has left MTN’s Ba1 rating unchanged, even as it downgraded SA’s sovereign rating last week, MTN said on Monday.

The telecom operator said Moody’s also left the negative outlook unchanged to reflect the exposure to weakening sovereign credit quality in some of MTN’s key markets such as SA (Ba1 negative) and Nigeria (B2 negative).

Moody’s decision to affirm the rating is because it believes the company’s healthy credit metrics and good liquidity will help absorb the impact of the domestic macroeconomic environment’s deterioration, MTN said.

S&P Global Ratings recently said MTN is at risk of having its debt downgraded in the next 12 months if the mobile network operator increases its relative exposure to Nigeria.

Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil producer and a drop in prices will weigh on the West African economy. The country is MTN’s most profitable market, accounting for one third of its annual profit. A drop in profitability there would likely have an impact on the group as a whole.

SA was dealt another blow late on Friday when Fitch Ratings downgraded the country further into junk, just a week after  Moody’s stripped it of its last remaining investment grade. 

Fitch said it had cut SA one notch to BB from BB+ because the country lacked a “clear path towards” stabilising its debt position, a situation that would be worsened by the effect of the Covid-19 shock on economic growth and public finances.

The downgrade, together with the Covid-19 crisis, are factors that MTN’s management are likely to be keeping an eye on.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MTN reducing stake in Nigerian business slowed by Covid-19

The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t change the importance of selling part of the 79% shareholding to local investors, says CFO
Companies
5 days ago

Cybercrime: The other dangerous C

Cybercrime has already increased in parts of the world in lockdown to contain Covid-19, and SA won’t be any different
News & Fox
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Woolworths executives take pay cut due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anchor grows funds under management by 17%
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pandemic the last straw as cannabis companies ...
Companies
5.
Cape Town landlords ask government to freeze ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Moody’s downgrades Telkom in line with SA’s sovereign rating

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Fitch adds to Covid-19 pain

Business

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Borrowing at the short end risks leaving SA deeper in the mire

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.