Moody’s downgrades Telkom in line with SA’s sovereign rating

However, Moody’s also says Telkom has enough liquidity over the next 12-18 months with flexibility and sufficient levers to manage its cashflows

06 April 2020 - 11:47 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded fixed-line operator Telkom in line with SA's recent sovereign rating downgrade.

On Monday, Telkom said Moody’s had downgraded its rating to Ba1 from Baa3 with a negative outlook. The rating action follows Moody’s recent decision to downgrade the SA sovereign rating.

Telkom’s rating is linked to the sovereign rating due to the government’s 40.5% stake in Telkom and its operational concentration in SA.

Telkom said that as part of its rating decision, Moody’s indicated that the rating reflected the operator’s “overall strong credit metrics, which provide adequate headroom to the company's operating and competitive challenges.”

The company also had adequate levels of liquidity over the next 12-18 months with flexibility and sufficient levers to manage its cashflows, it said.

On the same day, Moody's left competitor, MTN’s rating unchanged and affirmed its Ba1 rating.

