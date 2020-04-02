Telkom and partners create track-and-trace platform for Covid-19

Fixed-line operator Telkom, together with a group of partners, has developed a new track-and-trace platform to help the country's efforts to fight Covid-19, the company said on Thursday.

The operator said it has been working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop the system. It is in line with global best practice promoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and also takes account of SA’s unique circumstances, which include high income inequality, poverty and overcrowding.

The track-and-trace system collates multiple data sources such as geographic information systems to track an infected person’s exposure and who they may have unknowingly exposed to the virus.

Telkom said that reduced the current reliance on the patient’s own recollections of who they may have exposed unknowingly, and enabled the CSIR to contact people who were in the same proximity as the patient.

Maseko and his team partnered with Samsung to distribute 1,500 handsets to trackers across the country, which the department of health will be using to trace primary contacts and ensure testing for secondary contacts, in some communities. The system will integrate the information collected by the trackers.

In a statement, Telkom group CEO Sipho Maseko said: “At Telkom, we are deeply concerned about what the spread of this pandemic may mean for ordinary South Africans and for the already overstretched health sector. We are privileged to be able to contribute to this solution, which we believe will help to significantly contain the spread of new infections.”

“What we face is a generation-defining moment; a challenge unlike any other. However, our belief in Africa and its people remains steadfast and strong. I know that, working together, we can and we will rise to this challenge,” said Sung Yoon, CEO and president of Samsung Africa.

Thursday's announcement marks the latest efforts around Covid-19 by Telkom. Last week, the operator pledged R15m to SA’s primary health care sector as efforts continue in the battle against the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group said the donation was part of its “multipronged approach to support SA’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and its effects”. Others include the zero-rating of data costs in accessing learning material for universities and public schools to enable learning and teaching to continue, said Telkom.

