Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom appoints Saki Macozoma as chair

Jabu Moleketi will step down as chair in July after 11 years with the mobile operator

27 March 2020 - 10:12 mudiwa gavaza and karl gernetzky
UPDATED 27 March 2020 - 11:04
Saki Macozoma. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Saki Macozoma. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Mobile operator Vodacom has appointed prominent businessman Saki Macozoma as group chair with effect from July 22.

Macozoma, who was the former chair at MTN, replaces Jabu Moleketi, who leaves after 11 years with the group.

Macozoma is lead, independent, non-executive director at Vodacom, and will be replaced by David Brown in that position. He joined the board of Vodacom in July 2017, and has formerly been a chair of Business Leadership SA.

In a statement, the company said, “The Board expresses its thanks to Jabu for his leadership and valuable contribution to both the board and Vodacom over the past 11 years and wishes him much success with his future endeavours.”

The operator has appointed Pierre Klotz and Clive Thomson to its board as non-executive director and independent non-executive director, respectively, with effect from April 1.

Klotz is the group corporate finance director for Vodafone, which holds a 60% stake in Vodacom. 

Thompson, a former CEO of Barloworld, is an independent non-executive director of Woolworths and was formerly a partner at Deloitte. 

Vodacom said Thomas Reisten, a Vodafone executive, has resigned from the board with effect from March 31 after 15 months in the role. 

Update: March 27 2020 
This article has been updated with more information about company positions.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can help during Covid-19 shutdown

Perhaps zero-rating the whole internet is a bit of a stretch but in a time of crisis, what constitutes an essential service?
Companies
1 day ago

Vodacom seeks to ensure Covid-19 does not disrupt networks

The mobile operator says it is working to ensure that there is sufficient network capacity to ensure those who have to work from home can do so
Companies
1 week ago

Vodaphone’s Ghana unit to fall under Vodacom management

Vodacom will take responsibility for the West African unit alongside others including Tanzania, Mozambique, DRC and SA
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can ...
Companies
2.
Edcon faces collapse as sales fall at least R1.2bn
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘A massive corporate reckoning is coming’ about ...
Companies
4.
Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, ...
Companies / Property
5.
Distell to offload struggling wine farms
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA’s data price revolution

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom adds 2-million new subscribers

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom said to be in talks about deal with Cell C

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.