Competition Tribunal blocks Naspers’s takeover of WeBuyCars

Competition authorities have blocked a bid by Naspers to buy online vehicle group WeBuyCars amid the concern it could have led to higher used-car prices in SA.

The Competition Tribunal on Friday confirmed it had upheld the Competition Commission’s recommendation to block the deal, without giving reasons.

With a market value of R1.1-trillion, Naspers has grown to become one of the world’s top-10 technology investors.

Locally, the business is made up of Media24 and online retailer Takealot, with international investments that include OLX and Chinese technology giant Tencent.

In May 2019, the commission said Naspers’s acquisition of the local vehicle-purchasing service should be blocked as it could lead to higher used-car prices in SA, result in the removal of a potential competitor and substantially reduce competition in the car buying market.

The competition watchdog recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the deal be “prohibited”.

On Friday, this recommendation was confirmed and put into effect.

The tribunal is yet to issue its reasons for its decision.

A unit of Naspers, which owns the AutoTrader platform and OLX, had intended to buy 60% of WeBuyCars. Naspers announced the deal in September 2018, saying it would invest R1.4bn in the company.

The WeBuyCars deal “does not present any competitor overlap in SA”, as the Naspers group is not involved in buying and selling cars, but “it was found that the Naspers group, through Frontier Car Group, has been anticipating entering the SA market for the wholesale and online buying of used cars in competition with WeBuyCars”, the commission said.

“This is the market segment that is currently dominated by WeBuyCars. These plans were stopped directly as a result of the proposed merger.”

The commission said another concern is that Naspers owns and operates online automotive advertising platforms, including AutoTrader, which WeBuyCars uses to sell and purchase vehicles.

The commission said there were numerous ways in which Naspers could end up dominating the market and excluding competition in the market by having WeBuyCars and AutoTrader and/or OLX working together “to the exclusion of effective competition against WeBuyCars rivals as well as other online platforms”.

This included the sharing of customer and vehicle data that would provide an advantage in the development of automated car buying pricing tools and channelling tired private sellers to WeBuyCars and giving WeBuyCars preferential positioning for vehicle sales on AutoTrader, the commission said.

This week’s decision comes after Naspers-controlled Prosus lost out on its bid to beef up its food delivery business through a takeover of UK company Just Eat in late 2020.

Prosus’s aggressive £5bn (R97.95bn) bid for Just Eat at the end of 2019 highlighted its ambitious strategy to build a bigger food delivery business to take on Silicon Valley giant Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo.

