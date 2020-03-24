Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alaris enjoys profit surge from new contracts

The antenna manufacturer says large orders resulted in high volumes and high margins

24 March 2020 - 09:12 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
AltX-listed antenna specialist Alaris Holdings said on Tuesday high-volume manufacturing during its half year to end-December resulted in a profit surge, with the group receiving large repeat orders due to its ability to integrate its designs into clients’ systems.

Profit almost quadrupled to R23.1m, with Centurion-based Alaris Antennas executing three major orders, boosting volumes and profit margins, the group said.

The group said as a result of ensuring its products were designed with regards to larger systems had paid off, with the group receiving large repeat orders during the period.

Alaris Holdings, which sells broadband antennas and allied products, also said Finland-based Cojot benefited from large sales orders secured at the end of the previous period.

Alaris, which has a market capitalisation of R251m, said late invoicing had further boosted its cash position, which stood at R85.1m at the end of the period, from R18.4m previously.

The group said it was monitoring the effects of the coronavirus, but said it had a diversified supply chain and sufficient working capital for the medium term.

